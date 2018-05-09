RSG, Korean Firm Partner On Rice Farming

The Rivers State Government said it has concluded plans with foreign investors to engage over 2,000 people in rice farming projects in the State.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Kindness Egbelu, gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

According to her, the se government is preparing certificate of occupancy (C of O) for 10,000 hectares of land to a South Korean Agricultural Company, Chang B2B Company Limited, to commence rice farming in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the agricultural project by the South Korean investor was part of the development frame work to promote investment in the agriculture sector of the state’s economy.

The permanent secretary said that the rice farm project would definitely place the State as one of the highly rated rice producing states in the world.

Egbelu said that the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has already directed the Aariculture ministry in partnership with state relevant ministries to commence the agreement process with the company to start the project without delay.

Earlier, the managing Director of Chang B2B Company Limited, Mr Kinn Kyochang, said the Company has the capacity to produce over 1,000 tonnes of rice in a day, If the project is commenced.

Kyochang who said this last Friday in a chat with newsmen after the company delegates meeting with the State Governor assured that the State would in no distance time be placed as a rice producing State in Nigeria.

He said the Company had been in Agricultural investment, especially on the production of rice for over 50 years, both for South-Korea and outside the country.

Kyochang commended the Governor of the state for his political will in giving special attention to the agricultural sector, saying that agriculture is the only sector that can reduce unemployment to the bearest minimum, apart from civil service .

The Korean investor gave an assurance that the project would fully commence before July ending, if all the necessary processes are concluded.