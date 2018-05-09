Rainstorm Destroys Properties In PH …Renders Scores Homeless

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in several communities, Monday in Obio/Akpor council area of Rivers State and rendered many families homeless.

Several fences, electricity poles and billboards were also affected during the heavy downpour with an accompanying wind-storm that lasted for several hours

A visit to some of the communities showed that the storm felled several fences and pulled down the roofs of several houses, making families to vacate their homes.

At Rumuola, a two-storey building had its roof blown off while a billboard fell across the road causing a heavy traffic jam

Some of the affected residents who spoke to The Tide complained they were worried about problems they would face following the impact of the rainstorm.

The Chairman of Peace Avenue Area Landlords Association, Egbelu-Ozodo, Mr Kelvin Onuegbu, said the entire area had been thrown into confusion as a result of the damage.

He said; “I have yet to see any house that did not suffer damage no matter how small, as you can see some roofs have been entirely pulled down.

“Many have vacated their homes, of course you will agree that nobody will live in a house without roof.”

Another resident, Mr ThankGod Okannah, who decribed the downpour as strange, said pebbles(believed to be ice blocks), were seen dropping from the sky and expressed happiness that no life was lost , saying “any damage can be repaired, but life can never be replaced, as you can see, the fence was pulled down, some part of it fell on my car, I have just handed it over to God.”

At Rumundu, Mr. Monday Aham lamented that a felled electricity pole destroyed part of his building and fence and called on relevant government agencies to assist in bringing succor to the affected people, saying “we want government and aid agencies to come to our aid, we built this house with our meager resources, and now part of it is destroyed.

“We need assistance, some people may never be able to rebuild their houses, what will be the fate of such people, he asked?

Tonye Nria-Dappa