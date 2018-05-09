PDP Chieftain Harps On Selfless Service

Councillorship flag bearer of Opobo/Nkoro PDP Ward 2, Hon. Loveday Owujie has called on Nigerians to perform selfless service in order to promote development in the society.

Owujie who said this in Opobo Town in an interview with The Tide, stated that such service from individuals would not only help the state government but will promote positive living and foster peace and unity among the people.

According to him, “It is the responsibility of the government to serve the people. We, as government also need the support from well-meaning individuals, the more private individuals partner us, the more we will be able to provide more development for our people, and working together will help us succeed as a state and as indivisible entity.

He emphasised the need to appreciate the efforts of persons who have selflessly served the people saying, “I know there are Rivers citizens who would like to serve the people aside government and we must find them and encourage them to make their works known, because it is the works that they have done that will spur others to follow their footsteps as we live in a society that believes that government alone should serve”.

According to him, “a lot of people live their lives in service to the people and most of them are forgotten and remembering those that came before us and served our society is something that we must all appreciate as it will encourage others who are living today to do their own part in serving the people”.

Meanwhile, Hon Loveday Owujie has commended the electorate of Opobo/ Nkoro PDP Ward II for supporting him massively, which according to him, gave him victory during the primaries, describing them as goldmine and development builders.

Bethel Toby