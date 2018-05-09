Ogonis Submit Seven-Point Demands To FG

The Ogoni Multi-Stakeholders’ Forum has submitted a seven-point demand to the Federal Government listing conditions to be met before the resumption of oil exploration and production activities in the area.

The demands were presented to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, during a roundtable dialogue with enlarged Ogoni stakeholders at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Tower, Abuja, last Thursday.

Presenting the demands on behalf of Ogoni leaders, National Coordinator, Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates, Chief Gani Topba said: “We have consistently maintained in all our correspondences to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and in particular, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, that we are not opposed to the resumption of oil and gas operations in OML 11 (Ogoni Fields).

“We, however, strongly demand that before the resumption of oil operation in Ogoniland, the suit brought by the Ogoni people to set aside the judgment of the 1995 kangaroo tribunal of the Federal Military Government that led to the gruesome execution of Ken Saro Wiwa and 8 others, currently before the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, should be first disposed off and their name cleared from the black books.

“The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its parent company, the Royal Dutch Shell, remain persona non grata in Ogoniland as declared by our forebears in 1993.

“The SPDC’s application for the renewal of its expiring lease over the OML 11 (Ogoni Fields) should be rejected. The Ogoni Fields (Block) should revert to the Federal Government of Nigeria, effective from 30th June 2019 and should not be renewed for SPDC.

“The preliminary approvals granted to RoboMichael Nigeria Limited and/or other companies to develop the Ogoni Fields should be revoked/withdrawn.

“The environmental catastrophe created by the over three decades of SPDC’s reckless operations in Ogoniland should be cleaned up as recommended in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should come to Bori (the traditional headquarters of Ogoniland) to discuss with the Ogoni people and address all legal issues touching on the development of OML 11 (Ogoni Fields).

“All communities in Ogoni should be connected to the national-grid as all the six power plants in Afam are located in Ogoniland. Also, the over 14 Ogoni communities which were destroyed during the military occupation in Ogoniland in the 1990s should be rebuilt and the Ogoni refugees within and outside Nigeria should be rehabilitated,” the demands read.

Topba, however, assured that once SPDC was able to apologise for the Ogoni massacre, KSWA would take the initiative to mobilise the people to ensure that SPDC resumes oil exploration in Ogoniland.

Also speaking, MOSOP President, Legborsi Pyagbara accused the federal government of causing the problem in Ogoniland, and challenged the government to implement the letters of the Ogoni Bill of Rights and the Justice Oputa Panel Report as it concerns the Ogoni question.

Pyagbara expressed the hope that a better framework would be put together to drive result-oriented engagements with the people of Ogoni going forward, and noted with regret that it took the minister so much time to do the needful in order to restore peace in Ogoni.

In his remarks, Managing Director, SPDC, Osagie Okunbor, said the issues raised by the Ogonis were not new to the company, but insisted that Shell’s position on Ogoni was very clear, adding that it was focusing now on the clean-up of Ogoniland in line with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report.

Okunbor said, “We have kept Shell deliberately out of the frame due to the issues. We want to submit a process that we know you will appreciate. We want to develop a framework. The time now is for healing to return economic activities back to Ogoni. Shell has no intention to return for oil production in Ogoni despite the allegations that we are coming back to resume operation”.

In her speech, Managing Director, RoboMichael Nigeria Limited, Mrs Arobo Ibrahim noted that there were lots of misconceptions about the licence issued to her company, clarifying that what was granted RoboMichael was a preliminary approval in June, 2017, to provide the needed technical aspects leading up to the clean-up and restoration of Ogoniland.

Ibrahim stressed that Ogoni people have the choice to benefit from the natural resources God has given them, adding that whatever was due Ogonis would be given them based on NNPC’s approved standards.

She appealed to Ogonis to be united in their quest to achieve peace and fast-track development of the area.

Ogoni delegation to the parley included the leadership of MOSOP, KSWA, KAGOTE, representatives of traditional rulers, youth and professional groups, among others.

In addition to the top echelon of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the other oil companies at the meeting were the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of NNPC; SPDC; and RoboMichael.

