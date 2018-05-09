NCS Set To Effect Ban On Codeine

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that plans have been finalised to executive the order by the federal government to stop the importation of codeine into the country.

The Assistant Comptroller-General, Area 1, Zone C, Port Harcourt, Umar Sanusi, gave the assurance in a chat with members of Maritime and Energy Media Practioners of Nigeria (MEMPoN) led by its president, Dr Raph John in Port Harcourt, recently.

He said that the NCS would collaborate with sister agencies like National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in order to effectively carry out the ban.

Sanusi hinted that intelligence would also be used so as to beat the tactics of smugglers.

According to him, such order required a high powered intelligence crew who are determined to make a difference.

He further informed that a check system known as electronic manifest would also be deployed by the command in a bid to do a thorough job.

The customs boss pointed out that at times smugglers stock arms and other banned items into various containers of permitted goods, but have such spotted out through the electronic manifest system.

It would be recalled that the federal government recently announced the ban of codeine due to its negative effect on the people.

The Area 1, Zone C, Custom boss, who tasked MEMPoN members on professionalism, advised them not to shy away from reporting any negative thing about the system, as such has a way of encouraging an organisation.

He said that the NCS is open to all criticisms so as to enable it know when things are being done right or wrong.

Also speaking, the president, MEMPoN, Dr John Raph, said that the group was out to partner NCS and other maritime agencies in plans to bring sanity to the maritime industry.

He lauded the efforts of the Area 1, Zone C leader of NCS, over his determination to rid the system of all hindrances to the smooth operation of the sector.