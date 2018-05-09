N200m Loan: Timber Dealers Commend Wike

Timber Dealers Association in Rivers State has lauded Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for considering traders in his administration’s policy by taking additional steps to give traders, including timber dealers, N200 million non-interest loan to improve the business environment in the state.

Chairman of the association, Mile 3 Unit, in Port Harcourt, Comrade Alabo ThankGod Amadi who commended the governor, said the loan would improve the livelihood of business operators as well as boost the economy of the state, if fulfilled.

Amadi, who expressed optimism over the governor’s promise, called on timely modality to give out the loan in order not to be hijacked by politicians and some interested market leaders in the state.

The timber union leader, who also called on Governor Wike to extend his developmental stride to timber dealers sector, noted that the governor, during the 2015 electioneering campaign, promised to build a befitting timber market complex that would boost timber business to international standard in the state.

He expressed fear that some timber markets, including Mile 3 Diobu timber market, would be closed down this rainy season because of flood. Amadi called on the state government to intervene in the flood challenges, saying that flood has taken over the entire Mile 3 timber market at Abuja by-pass in Port Harcourt.

The timber dealer who also called for a security beef-up in the riverine areas of the state, said many timber dealers lose their logs because of the sea pirate attacks each time the timbers were being transported from the riverine areas to the city for supply.

On street trading, Amadi commended the state government’s courage to rid the streets of Port Harcourt of illegal traders and illegal motor parks.

He said the street trading was not encouraging the effort of the state government in giving the state a much deserved face-lift.

Enoch Epelle