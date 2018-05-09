Man Docked For Pipeline Vandalisation

The Chief Magistrate Court 8 presided over by Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has remanded in prison custody John Orike Ifeanyi Ahiakwu, an adult male over the vandalisation of facilities of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The accused, John Orike Ifeanyi was alleged to have vandalised some facilities of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company on the 18th day of April at Obirikom in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The accused is being tried on a three count charge of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, vandalisation of facilities of Nigeria Agip Oil Company which is an offence contrary to Section 17 of the terrorism prevention (Amendment) act 2013.

Again, he was accused of vandalising the NAOC facilities with the intent to steal crude oil which is also an offence contrary to section 1 of the terrorism prevention (Amendment) act 2013.

John Orike was also accused of taking crude oil from the Nigeria Agip Oil Company without license which is also contrary to section 7(a) miscellaneous offence Act LFN 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja therefore directed that the case file be remitted to Director of Public Prosecution for advice while the accuse remain in prison custody pending when DPP would give his advice.

Boma Ikiriko