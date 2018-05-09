Ikwerre Monarchs Threaten To Sanction Ogbakiri Communities

The Supreme Council of Government Recognised Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, has threatened to impose fine of seven cows on any community that foment trouble in the area.

The council also frowned at alleged killing of sons and daughters of Ikwerre land by hired killers, describing the act as offence against God and humanity.

Ikwerre Recognised Traditional Rulers also condemned the mayhem unleashed by both Rumuoro and Okporowo communities on 14th of April 2018, where six persons were allegedly killed in the creeks and no arrest was made.

Presiding over a peace talk summoned by the council yesterday at Ozuoba, chairman of the council and the Eze Akpor Kingdom, His Majesty, Amos Orlu Iriebe said, what happened in the communities was a sacrilege to Ikwerre land and appealed to both communities to sheathe their sword.

According to the council, “we are tired of news of killings in Ogbakiri and destruction of homes, we need peace in our land”.

Eze Orlu Iriebe restated the competence of the Traditional rulers council to mediate the crisis, adding that the council is recognised by the state government.

While adjourning the peace talk to 18th May 2018, for cross examination, the council warned all warring communities in Ogbakiri to sheathe their sword and embrace peace and unity.

