Health Benefits Of Eating Honey

There is a lot of sugar scare making waves these days especially in natural medicine. With cancer, rheumatism and arthritis rising by the day, a lot of people are discouraged from eating sugary foods.

Agreed that sugar helps cancer and arthritis to grow, the body also requires sugar for energy and metabolism and that’s why a lot of people are confused.

The confusion in the minds of people over sugar intake has led to ailments, such as “hypoglacenmia”, low blood sugar, which often is more deadly than “hyperglaceamia” high blood sugar, often referred to as “Diabetes”.

Many naturalists or naturopaths now recommend alternative to sugar, and that is where honey comes to play. Of all the natural sweetners, honey seem to be the most preferable sugar source.

Despite being a natural source of sugar, some phony science research had condemned the replacement of sugar with honey. Such claims are suspicious and are the handiwork of commercial interests, mostly sugar manufacturers.

Honey is more complex than ordinary sugar, it’s natures gift to mankind in that, it’s not artificially made.

In the Bible, Honey is mentioned several times both in the Old and New Testaments. In Genesis 43v11 Joseph brothers as part of reconciliation brought honey as gift to him at Egypt.

In 1Samuel 12:23-27, Jonathan took some honey for his health and got better. In Proverbs 16 v 24, it is said that honey is good for the bones.

John the Baptist in the New Testament, Mark 1v 6 fed on honey and locusts. In other words, the use of honey is as old as man itself.

Scientific analysis has not been able to demystify honey. The following vitamins and minerals have been discovered in honey: Thumin, ascorbic acid (Vit C), pyrodoxine and macin.

Fortunately many doctors today have acknowledged honey as medicine. There is no organ in the body that does not respond favourably when honey is eaten.

It’s a weight losing medicine for those who want to slim down. It’s recommended that one should take two teaspoonful of honey five to 10 minutes before each meal.

Honey checks infertility in men. It enhances vitality and virility.

As a blood builder, honey improves haemoglobin in the body since it contains iron, copper and manganese. It helps to maintain red blood corpucles in the blood stream.

The use of honey is highly beneficial in the treatment of cough. It produces a soothing effect on the inflamed mucus membrane.

Honey helps to soothe the nerves, and is a natural sleep inducer. It should be taken with water before bed. One should however be wary of adulterated honey which leaves a oil layer on top of water , and sides of tea cup.