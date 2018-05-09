Enyimba In Perfect Start Confed Cup

Nigeria’s Enyimba got their CAF Confederation Cup campaign off to an impressive start after beating Mali’s Djoliba 2-0 in a Group C game at the U. J. Esuene Stadium on Sunday.

The first half, however, saw Enyimba struggling to find their rhythm and they were not able to create any decent scoring chances.

Djoliba, on the other hand, controlled the midfield in the first half and had a few efforts on goal, but their shooting was rather poor and they did not threaten the home side’s goal.

Consequently, the first half ended goalless.

The second half was a different affair with Enyimba taking charge and opened the scoring three minutes in when Isiaka Oladuntoye found the back of the net with a clinical finish from just inside the box.

The Nigerian side continued to dominate matters after that, but their final pass in the last third was poor and let them down.

Nonetheless, Enyimba pushed forward and found their second goal in the 81st minute courtesy of a penalty goal from Stanley Dimgba.

Enyimb’sa next in action in Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup will be next on Wednesday, away to CARA Brazzaville while Djoliba will host Willamsville on the same day.