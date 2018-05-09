District Gov Lauds Rotary Over Conflict Resolution

The District Governor elect of Rotary District 9141 comprising, Bayelsa, Delta Edo and Rivers State, Adeyemi Eladokun has said that Rotary International has done well in different areas of human endeavor including that of conflict resolution.

Mr. Oladokun, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt during the district leadership and training assembly recently, explained that the organisation had waded into areas of conflict.

He said that Rotary had invested immensely towards the eradication of polio. According to him, “more than three billion US dollars ($3bn)had been spent on polio eradication.

The district governor who would preside over the affairs of the district 9141 for 2018-2019 year, also noted that the organisation had done well in the area of maternal and child health.

Mr. Oladokun described this year’s leadership training as fantastic and noted that the leadership assembly trained leaders that would take up the mantle for the next one year.

He praised the organisers for a job well done .

He explained that Rotary would continue to impact on the lives of people.

Chidi Enyie