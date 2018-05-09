Delta Generates N1.7bn From Certificate Of Occupancy 

Delta State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Chika Ossai,yesterday said the ministry generated N1.7 billion from the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in 2017.

Ossai, who disclosed this at the 2018 Ministerial media briefing in Asaba, said that the ministry target was to generate four billion naira this year.

According to him, since the inception of the Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa administration, the Fast Track 90, an organ of the ministry which handles the issuance of the certificate of occupancy in 90 days, has generated over N3 billion.

“In 2015, it generated N294. 2 million, it generated N1.1 billion and N1.7 billion in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“Our projected revenue for this year is four billion naira,” he said.

Ossai said that the ministry in the period under review had evolved and through innovations established information communication technology which has helped it to migrate all existing certificate of occupancy to a new electronic platform with security features.

He said that the ministry has also regularised all government illegally occupied land across the state.

“We have also established ground rent committee task force and state committee on ground rent.

“The ground rent is a compulsory payment by every property owner and this will enable government generate revenue internally and not to fully depend on federal allocation,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that over 1000 copies of the C of O were yet to be collected by their owners due to irregular payments and unclear information on how to reach applicants.

He advised property owners to always ensure proper documentation of the properties with the ministry to ensure adequate compensation, adding that it has commenced data collections of areas to be demolished in the state.

“The Asaba International Airport is closed temporarily for rehabilitation and upgrading and we are taking records of structures that could be demolished.

“We are mindful of those who acquired land from the community and had approached the ministry for building plans and C of Os, those with such records will be compensated by government,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government has acquired lands across the state for developmental purposes, adding that adequate compensations were being worked out for the various communities.

He said the computerisation and digitisation of the ministry’s activities, demolition of illegal structures within Asaba capital territory, opening of obstructed roads and redesigning of layout for flood control were some of the ministry’s achievements.

He, however, said that the challenges of the ministry included funding, shortage of manpower, vehicles, and enabling law to address the conflict between the ministry and the local governments on land administration among others.