Customs Assures On Better Services In Rivers

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Area 1, Zone C, Port Harcourt Sanusi A. Umaru has said that the Nigeria Custom Service has modernised to beat all sharp practices in the maritime industry.

He said this while briefing Members of Maritime and Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) recently, in Port Harcourt.

Umaru noted that the agency had since extended to checking traders zone where he described as hub of sharp practices in marine business.

According to the custom boss, the issue of Ease-of-Doing Business must be effective in all areas of the industry, ranging from the least to the biggest department.

He also said that systematic operation was one of the strategies deployed by the agency to check irregularities in the system.

Concerning the challenge of the industry, he hinted that piracy was the major issue.

He recalled that between February and now, about five ships sailing to Port Harcourt had been attacked by pirates.

The customs boss said that authorised agencies in the area of security ought to do the needed in order to retain the integrity of the agency.

When asked about plans to drain journalists on maritime reporting, he said that plans were on top gear and hinted that all must be carried along.

In his response, MEMPON President, Dr John Raph, charged the customs arrow-head to ensure that maritime reporters in the state were included in his scheme of things.

He said that such was key in order to keep reporters abreast with the activities of the industry.

He appealed with his members to always use their pen to project the industry and not to put it in a bad light considering its international nature.