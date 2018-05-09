Court Remands Man Over Kidnapping

The Chief Magistrate Court 8 presided over by Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has remanded in prison custody, Victor Eyinda, an adult male over an alleged kidnap of Mr Hillary Ogu. Victor Eyinda was alleged to have kidnapped Hillary Ogu on the 7th day of May 2018 along Port Harcourt Owerri Express Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The accused, Victor Eyinda is being tried on three count charge of conspiracy to commit felony which is an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law of Rivers State 1999.

The charge sheet made available to The Tide also stated that Victor Eyinda was accused of kidnapping and held him in hiding until a sum of one million five hundred thousand naira (1,500,000) was paid as ransom which is also an offence contrary to section 1(2) of the Rivers State kidnap prohibition amendment law 2015.

He was also accused of forceful collection which is also an offence contrary to section 11(i) and punishable under section 1 (i) of robbery and firearms.

Therefore the magistrate, Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has directed that the case be referred to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice while the accused be remanded in prison custody pending when DPP would give his advice.

Boma Ikiriko