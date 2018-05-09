Cleric Tasks Leaders On Fear Of God

Bishop of Opobo/Ogoni Diocese of the First African Church Mission (FACM), Rev Emmanuel Accra Jaja, has called on Nigerian leaders to be just and rule the people with the fear of God.

Speaking with The Tide on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Jaja appealed to those in authority to show transparency, commitment and operate within the ambit of God’s divine direction.

He said that it had become necessary for leaders to seek the face of God and renounce sins which had brought the current sufferings Nigerians are passing through as well as the prevailing circumstances the nation is presently undergoing.

He stressed that without the leader being just, fair and proactive to positive change, calamity would continue to be experienced, while the people bear the brunt.

According to him, such genuine steps would arouse God’s immediate intervention in the affairs of Nigeria in order to sustain its citizens and propel accelerated peace, love, security and prosperity.

The clergy posited that humans must always resort to God whose capacity to battle challenges remained sacrosanct and noted that the country’s rough atmosphere could only be overcome through its citizens and the leadership, by seeking God’s face and turning away from sin, crime and criminality.

The man of God further explained that there was criterion for leadership, whether Christian or not and that the general guidance in the place of leadership was embodied in 2 Samuel, Chapter 23 and in verse 3, which states thus: “Whosever rules should be just and have the fear of God”.

He, however, called on both the leaders and the led to be prayerful at all times for God’s wisdom to overshadow their lives and be meticulous in their approaches, saying, “unless leaders and the led rise beyond ordinary leaders and electorate, the nation will continue to suffer more difficulties”.

Bethel Toby/Victory Amirani