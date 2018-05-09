Assembly Urges LGs To Construct Bus Terminals

The Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday passed a motion urging local government chairmen in the state to construct bus stops and terminals in their various local governments.

The motion was moved by Mr Ezehi Igbas (PDP), representing Esan North East II constituency and seconded .

by Mr Justin Okonoboh (ACP), representing Igueben constituency.

Igbas said that the construction of bus stops and terminals had become necessary to reduce the indiscriminate dropping of commuters along the road.

“It has become necessary to construct modern bus stops and terminals on the roads to complement the road construction efforts of the state government.

“When constructed, it would aid proper planning in the transport sector, create jobs and help security agencies to track criminals,” he said.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Okonoboh said the construction of bus stops and terminals would also help in the identification of immunisation centres at the respective councils.

Other lawmakers unanimously supported the motion, stressing that the advantages of constructing bus stops and terminals in the state could not be over emphasised.

The speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, thereafter directed that clean copies of the resolution be sent to the governor, all local government chairmen, local government service commission and commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.