Architect Commends Design – Build Model In Project Dev

Following the poor performance of the real estate industry in recent years, some players in the industry have taken a decision not to seat on their oars, wanting for manna to fall from heaven.

In view of the drawbacks in the built sector, architects have decided to up their game by not only designing the building, but also undertaking construction services as well.

According to Jerry Egbu of Egbu and Partners Designs, an architectural firm in Port Harcourt, in a chat with The Tide, Monday in Port Harcourt stated that the new business format which they call design-build is a format where the architect takes on construction in addition to designing a building under a single contract together with the project owner to provide design and build services.

Egbu explained that the new business style is beneficial to both the architect and the project owner, pointing out that it keeps the architect in business while providing cheaper options to the project owner with undiminished quality.

He stated that the model, while not new is gaining increasing popularity since the economic down turn in the nation.

He noted, saying, “diversification is the key to economic growth, engaging in only one type of business limits you and diminishes your potentials”.

“Since an architect has knowledge of design, building should not be too difficult for him, that is why we encourage our members to try their hands on other related jobs”, he added.

He further said that the paucity of jobs was the reason many architects veered into design and build, adding that the project owner also preferred to deal with one man rather than a whole lot of professionals who could be under the architects.

Egbu described the design build model as a collaboration that is repositioning the industry, stressing that no stand-alone professional would survive in business in Nigeria’s present economic circumstances.

