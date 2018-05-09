AIPS, Others Laud Wike On Sports Dev …As Gov Bags ‘Power Of Sports’ Award In Brussels

President, International Sports Press Association(AIPS), Gianni Merlo has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his commitment to sports development.

Speaking during a brief meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the sidelines, AIPS Congress (Belgium 2018) Cocktail in Brussels on Monday night, Mr Merlo said that sports invrstments made by Governor Wike are worthy of recognition.

The AIPS President particularly commended Governor Wike for the decision to set up a Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers State, pointing out that it will develop international stars from Nigeria.

Also speaking during the meeting, International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa, President, Mitchell Obi said ths association is proud to honour the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding developmental strides in the area of sports.

President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Mr Honour Sirawoo said that Governor Wike by his contributions to sports development, has placed Nigeria on the international sporting map.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Austin Opara said that Governor Wike has continued to live up to the expectations of Rivers people by his outstanding achievements .

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said that under the leadership of Governor Wike, sports development has been given a new meaning to the advantage of the youths.

Senator George Thompson Sekibo said the benefits of Governor Wike’s quality investments in sports will be manifest in the coming years. He said the governor merits the recognition by AIPS.

Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye and Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi said following the outstanding performance of Governor Wike in sports development, Rivers State has become an international reference point.

Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Politics and Strategy, Chief Glory Emeh noted that sports development has been effectively used as a tool of empowerment by Governor Wike.

Speaking during the meeting on the sidelines of the cocktail, Governor Wike assured that his administration will continue to invest in sports to empower the youths.

He said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will be actualised by his administration to create avenues for Rivers youths to further excel.

The governor who was accompanied to Brussels by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike to receive the AIPs Africa “Power of Sports “ Award noted that he remains committed to the holistic transformation of Rivers State.

Governor Wike will be honoured with the Power of Sports Award by AIPs Africa on Wednesday

He is also expected to deliver a lecture on the topic: ‘Peace and Progress through Sports in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria’ to the full house of the 94-year-old International Sports Press Association (AIPS) comprising no fewer than 108 countries on Wednesday , May 9, 2018.

