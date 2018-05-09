Abia Residents Wail Over Robbers’ Attacks

Residents of Ehere, Nwaobasi Estate, and Bourdex Avenue in Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, have decried what they described as incessant robbery attacks in the area and urged the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Michael Ogbizi, to beef up security to protect lives and property.

The residents lamented that they are under siege by hoodlums who dispossess them of money, handsets and other valuables.

Those who have nothing to give to the hoodlums are inflicted with injuries. On the situation at Umudukwu community, a shop owner in the area who pleaded anonymity, said hoodlums rob them in broad day light without challenge from the security agencies.

She, however, blamed the situation of the network of bad roads in the area. According to a resident of Bourdex Avenue, the hoodlums block the area between 8pm and 6am.

Those returning from work are attacked and robbed of their phones and money.

It is the same situation for businessmen who leaves their residence before 6am. Sometimes, they attack us midnight.

When we call the police numbers given to us, they will ask you about the location, but they won’t come.

We are calling on the Police and Army authorities to come to our aid before we are killed by these robbers.”

A cross-section of resident of Nwaobasi Estate, alleged that the Police Mobile Force, PMF, Unit stationed at Opobo junction, ignore their distress calls during robbery attacks in the area. “We are living in fear of the robbers who raid us every night.

The MOPOL men at Opobo junction do not respond to our distress calls during robbery attacks.

They will tell us to report to Ogbor Hill Police Division.

We are pleading with the state Commissioner of Police to beef up security in this area. We want policemen to be patrolling this area between 8pm and 6am. “Efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, was unsuccessful as he was he did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his mobile number.