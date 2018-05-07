Police Recruitment: Candidates To Write JAMB Exam

The Nigeria Police have confirmed that the candidates to be recruited in the ongoing process will have to write an examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced that he had approved for the police to recruit 6,000 new officers. The recruitment is to help increase the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, currently at about 300,000.

In a statement, the police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood said, “For the first time, successful candidates, after the physical screening, will undergo a written aptitude test to be conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure transparency and get the best out of the candidates.”

Mr Moshood, an assistant commissioner of police, also listed other conditions to be fulfilled by the candidates to be eventually recruited across the 36 states and Abuja, as follows Police Recruits to Undergo HIV Screening, Pregnancy Test, Special JAMB Exam, whch starts from today.

According to the statement, Medical Examination will be conducted for each candidate in the following areas before final selection Visual Assessment which covers far and near visual acuity, binocular vision, colour vision, visual field testing and pathology, General medical test which covers blood pressure, sugar, body mass index, hepatitis b and c, HIV screening, Tuberculosis, antigen in serum and pregnancy test (for women only). Psychological evaluation of the candidates which covers psychological interview, personality and integrity as well as drug screening.

It stated that the Inspector General of Police had also directed that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training and Development to embark on monitoring and assessment of the exercise throughout the Thirty Six (36) States and the FCT to ensure that the exercise is carried out in line with best practices.