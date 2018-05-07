Nigeria Relies On Okagbare At IAAF

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) statistician, Olalekan Soetan, says Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor will be a force to reckon with during the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) 2018 Diamond League season.

Soetan made this assessment while speaking with Tidesports source in reaction to Okagbare-Ighoteguonor’s 10.90 secs recorded at the Doha Diamond League.

He said the 100m athlete’s start had improved tremendously.

“Her start has improved and she has changed coach. Barring injury, she’s a force to be reckoned with this year.

“Though Marie Josee-Talou is hungry than ever to be the champion, the three African women who ran alongside Okagbare-Ighoteguonor will be on her back all season for sure,” he said.

Tidesports source reports that Josee-Talou of Cote d’Ivoire returned a time of 10.85 secs at the race, Okagbare-Ighoteguonor came second with 10.90 secs, and Elaine Thompson of Jamaica came third with 10.93 secs.

Murielle Ahoure of Cote d’Ivoire came fourth with a time of 10.96 secs, South Africa’s Carina Horn finished fifth with 10.98 secs, Dafne Schippers of Netherlands came sixth with 11.03 secs.

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji returned seventh with a time of 11.17 secs, while Jura Levy of Jamaica returned eighth with 11.29 secs at the competition held on Friday in Qatar.

Soetan said Okagbare-Ighoteguonor did not feature in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games because she was just recovering from an injury.

“She was recovering from surgery early this year and she wasn’t sure she would be back in good form this soon”, he further said.