New Agric Investment ’ll Create 2,000 Jobs -Wike …Hints On Recruitment Into Neighbourhood Safety Corps Soon …Charges Security Agencies On Commitment

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that 2,000 direct jobs would be created in the state when the agricultural project by Korean investors comes to fruition.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Korean investors in agriculture at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said that the administration places premium on agriculture.

Wike said agriculture would be developed by the state government in liaison with private investors to create jobs across the state.

He assured the Korean investors that the state government would create an enabling environment for their company to thrive.

The governor said a certificate of occupancy would be processed for the 10,000 hectares to be used by the company.

He said: “Our priority is how to attract investors to the state. Agriculture, if well harnessed, will be highest employer of labour after government. That is what we are trying to do.

“Rice production is very key. Ours is to make sure that the right environment is created for foreign investors to bring their funds to the state”.

The governor directed that details of further involvement of the state government in the investment be worked out by the commissioners for agriculture and commerce in partnership with the attorney general of Rivers State in liaison with the investors.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Chang B2B Company Limited and Leader of delegation, Mr Kim Kyochang assured that the company would invest in rice production in Emohua Local Government Area.

Kyochang said that over the last 50 years, South Korea has witnessed massive development, noting that his company, like others, has committed huge investments outside South Korea.

He added that with its modern technology and decades of experience in agriculture development, the company would boost rice production in the state in the years to come.

It would be recalled that the Wike-led administration has developed a framework to promote foreign direct investments in the state, especially in the agricultural sector where a flexible land acquisition scheme has been entrenched.

Meanwhile, The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has expressed satisfaction with the effective take off of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency at its headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists after inspecting facilities at the headquarters of Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, last Friday, Wike said that he was happy with facilities already in place.

He said the next phase of the operation of the agency would be the recruitment of qualified and responsible personnel.

The governor said that employment opportunities would accommodate all those living in the state, even though majority of the personnel would be Rivers indigenes.

He said: “I am satisfied with what I have seen on ground at the headquarters of the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. The next step would be the recruitment of qualified personnel.

“We will recruit from across the board, but majority will be Rivers indigenes.

This is because this is a state agency”.

The governor noted that the agency would add value to the security architecture of Rivers State, in view of the composition of the board of directors and the commitment of the state government.

He said: “This agency already exists in different APC states, why are they criticising that of Rivers State. The criticisms are based on sentiments. They are not constructive.”

Wike said the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency was to complement the efforts of security agencies.

The governor, who was conducted round the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency headquarters by its Director General, Dr Mike Uche Chukwuma, later inspected hostels and halls constructed by the Rivers State Government at the state NYSC Secretariat at Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area.

Wike also inspected the new police station built by the state government at Kpopie Junction at Gokana Local Government Area.

