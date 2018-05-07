Medical Consortium Donates Reflective Vests To Environ C’ttee

The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Committee, Chinwo Town, Port Harcourt city has taken delivery of reflective vests donated to it by the management of AB Medical Consortium.

The Director of AB Medical Consortium, Dr. Adenike Abuwa said that the gesture was part of the company’s commitment towards improving sanitation and cleanliness in the community.

Dr Abuwa said that dirty environment is responsible for the increase of sickness affecting the society.

She regretted that people are not aware that most incidents of death recorded in the society are caused by diseases associated with dirty environment and charged the committee to sensistise their people on the need for regular cleaning of drainages.

“People should clean their drains regularly and ensure that there is no stagnant water to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

“What is known as healthy living is to keep the environment clean, sleep well and avoid things that will lead to high blood pressure” she said.

Responding, the chairman Health Safety and Environment Committee, Chinwo Town, Prince Williams Chinwo commended the Medical outfit for its concern over the health of the people of the community.

Chinwo said the gesture has shown its AB medical consortium as a responsible corporate citizens that is interested in the development of its host community and pledged to put the items into judicious use.

Also speaking, Hon. Chioma Chinwo thanked the medical consortium for the gesture.