Ekpeye Youth Threaten To Shutdown Agip Facilities

Nigerian Agip Oil Company has been given a 72- hour ultimatum by Ekpeye youths to respond to issues of neglect to their communities.

This was made known by the President General of Ekpeye Youth, Ogboka Umeda, who alleged that Agip had abandoned the road leading to Akala-olu, the host community.

Mr Umeda reiterated that the Ekpeye youths could not count anything they had benefitted from the Oil Company since its operations in the area.

He demanded for employment for the youths, stressing that Ekpeye youths have senior, junior or professional cadres who are qualified for various positions in the facility.

The president said, the youths have the necessary manpower to occupy any position in the company and that failure to comply will mean a complete shutdown of the company’s facilities in Ekpeye land.

Victory Amirani