Commissioner Lauds RSSDI Competition In Rivers 

The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye has expressed joy over the just concluded Rivers State Sports Development Initiative(RSSDI) sports competition for U-17 in the state.

He stated that the objectives of the mini sports fiesta has been achieved as new talents have been discovered.

“I am very excited to see young ones competing in other sports. This is what we dreamt for.

“We do not want to depend on elite athletes and poach athletes from other parts of Nigeria anytime there is tournament or competition.

“Our intention is to groom athletes from the age of eight to 17, that will make the state proud and be next champions of Nigeria, also become famous”he said.

Hon. Iyaye made the assertion on Saturday, while fielding questions from sports journalists, at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the desire of the government is to regularly scout for new talents and to provide a structure that will be sustained by any government.

“For us as government our desire is to scout for new talents and it will be a continuous one.

“Besides, we will also provide a structure that even if we leave, other government can sustain it, because it will be an avenue for the state to harness talents” Hon. Iyaye said.

The Sports Commissioner thanked the governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike for initiating this idea and given them the opportunity to come together.

Tonye Orabere