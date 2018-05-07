Blast: IPOB Drags Kalu To Court

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu to court for allegedly accusing the pro–Biafra organisation of being behind the recent explosion that rocked his house at Ohafia in Abia State.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said the allegation was an attempt by some Igbo to use IPOB to endear themselves to their Fulani masters.

According to Powerful, IPOB had never met Kalu Idika Kalu and does not intend to meet with him for any reason, adding that by going to the extent of accusing IPOB of what it did not do, the former minister was bent on destroying the popular agitation for freedom championed by IPOB.

The statement said: “We have instructed our lawyers to immediately commence a legal action at Abia State High Court to compel Kalu Idika Kalu to substantiate his allegations.

“We are suing him for defamation and libel to serve as a warning to others who might wish to use the sacred name of IPOB to gain undue relevance in Nigeria.

“Is it not bizarre that the said residence of Kalu Idika Kalu is beside Ohafia military barracks? So how come the army never reported any explosion, neither did the police make any statement before today?

“The said incident was said to have occurred on or about the 29th of April 2018 and how come it is only now that he is making a public statement?