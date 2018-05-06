RSU Med Lab Gets Full Accreditation …Graduates 163 Med Lab Scientists

The Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworokwu, Port Harcourt has been granted full accreditation status by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

The vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Bless Didia stated during his address at the 12th induction/oath-taking ceremony for the 2016/2017 graduands as professional licensed members into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria held at the university complex in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

Didia said that the full accreditation of the department was conveyed to the RSU management through an accreditation certificate dully signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NLSCN, Sir Tosan Echabor for five years status.

He expressed gratitude to both teaching and non-teaching staff and the students of the department for their supportive roles played toward the successful accreditation of the department.

The RSU vice chancellor used the opportunity to commend the department for producing three first class students and described the feat as an academic excellence achieved through the provision of enabling academic environment that allowed healthy competition among students in the department.

Administering the oath to 163 graduands of Medical Laboratory Science, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, MLSCN, Sir Toscan Erhabor charged them to uphold the council’s code of conduct and be guided by the ethics of the profession and warned that those caught in sharp practice will be sanctioned and their licence withdrawn.

Earlier in her address, the Head of Department of Medical Laboratory Science, RSU, Dr. E.O. Ibegbulem congratulated the graduands for completing the programme within the specified duration and added that three graduands finished with first class honours, 45 second class upper, 63 second class lower, 28 third class while 4 finished with pass division.

In her valedictory speech, the overall best graduand, Ukukwu Roseline Nnenna, lauded the institution management for providing conducive environment and thanked her lecturers for the quality of education given to them during their academic studies.