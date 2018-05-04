Wole Soyinka’s “Lion And The Jewel” Trends On Stage

Media personality and style influencer Toke Makinwa has starred in a stage play titled the Lion and the Jewel where she played the role of Sidi, the Village Girl .

The popular OAP, who rocked a hairstyle popularly called Bantu was among the last who lit up the stage in Abuja few days ago for the highly entertaining stage drama.

The ‘Lion and the Jewel’ tells a story of three main characters: Baroka the lion fights with Lakunle (the western educated village guy) over the right to marry Sidi (the village queen).

The play is filled with a lot of comic relief moments and lessons about preserving culture.

The Lion and the Jewel is a thought provoking, values, re-evaluating but laughter inducing piece of work from the pen of the quintessential wordsmith, Wole Soyinka as interpreted for the stage play by the eclectic Crown Troupe of Africa. The play is produced and directed by Segun Adefila.