Wike Wishes Rivers APC Peaceful Congress …Urges Members To Be Law Abiding

Ahead of the congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State this weekend, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has wished all APC members, a successful and peaceful congress.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, Wike appealed to all APC members in the state to be law-abiding and maintain the peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has advised all hoteliers in the state not to allow their hotels to be used to foment trouble as was the case during the party’s last congress.

He recalled that during the last congress, Novotel Hotel was negatively used by some persons, leading to the misconception across the country that Rivers State was in crisis.

Wike, therefore, advised all APC members in the state to work towards a peaceful and successful congress, devoid of rancor and violence.