…Wants Maritime Academy In PH

Worried by the absence of a Maritime Academy in Port Harcourt, the Leadership of Bonny Marine Transporters Association (BMTA) has urged the Federal Government to establish one in the state.

The Association said, the establishment of such Academy will improve the youth on maritime safety and skills.

Speaking to The Tide Tuesday in the state capital, renewed maritime safety officer, Kingsley Donatus said, the presence of the academy in the state, will create employments and train youths on skills.

He noted that, the state is developed enough for the establishment of the academy to cater for the interest of the teeming youths yearning for practical skills on safety and maritime related courses.

According to him, the Academy would equally drive youths away from vices and reposition for better pursuits.

Donatus, who is also the safety officer of BMTA frowned at the absenters of trained and competent Rivers sons and daughters in recognized maritime companies in the state.

The Academy, he said it would also impact basic skills on boat driving, maintenance and accident preventions.

The safety expert appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to expedite action in the establishment of the academy in the state as to improve skills and knowledge.

He wondered why a state like Rivers State with many maritime companies, lacked skilled indigent youths to mann positions, in such firms.

According to him, the youths need competent skills and training in maritime safety and applications to ease water transportation and job creations.

Chinedu Wosu