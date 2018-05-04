Union Wants NURTW Called To Order

The Rivers Drivers Transport Co-operative Union has called on the Rivers State Government and other relevant authorities to call the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW)and the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) to stop using the name of the government to perpetrate illegal activities on the roads.

The President of the Co-operative Union, Comrade Binoye Sunday made the call in an interview with our Correspondent in his office in Port Harcourt, penultimate Wednesday.

Sunday said his members were daily assaulted, maimed, dispossessed of their valuables and molested by claiming that the Rivers State Government through the Commissioner of Transport, Chief Ibibia Walter, has given NURTW and TOAN the mandate to stop every other unions operating on the roads which were constructed with tax payers money.

The Union president lamented that the impending danger if not nip in the bud might lead to break down of law and order as several of the cases reported to Mgbuoba and Rumuodomaya Special Areas as well as the Area Command were being treated with kids glove.

According to him their claim of mandate by the government was tales and they should respect the court order delivered on April 19, 2018 in a said No. NICN/YEN/448/2016, instituted at the industrial court, Yenagoa but later transferred to industrial court Port Harcourt, where the judgment was delivered in favour of the Co-operativeUnion, adding that their activities could lead to arrest and further prosecution as they are impersonating and acting contrary to the court order.

“Their wanton display of barbaric act on my members is unbecoming and for lying against the Hon. Commissioner of Transport is a great offence and I am calling on the government and other relevant agencies to come to our aid and call the National Union of Road Transport Union and the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria to order and stop harassing, maiming, assaulting, extorting and confiscating of my members’ properties and belongings’’, he posited.

Collins Barasimeye