Rivers Railway Workers Threaten Strike

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) in Rivers State has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike, if the Federal Government continues to turn down their demands for improved working condition.

Chairman of the union in the state, Chief Godspower Ingibase disclosed this to The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to him, Railway workers operated under the worst environment compared to other ministries and parastatals in Port Harcourt.

He said almost all the offices still have the development tales of the early 1960s, with people still using outdated wooden stools and tables in the office.

The railway leader also stressed that the workers are working under the heat conditions, saying that all the ceiling fans and air conditioners are not working since 20 years ago.

“Our challenges here is that we work under poor working environment, you can see the offices, no good chairs, tables and even the ceiling fans and air conditioners packed up since 20 years ago.

“We raised several memos to the ministry, but nothing was done, if this continues we will embark on strike to register our grievances,” he said.

On the issue of salaries, the Railway union leader commended the federal government for prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

He said some times the workers received salaries before 25th and 27th of every month, but workers were not enjoying the working condition.

On issue of security, Ingibabe said the police are really doing their job perfectly, saying that the criminal activities in the area had reduced drastically, however the police still have a lot of work to do in the area of hoodlums disguising as job- men to steal traders’ goods in the train park quarters.

Enoch Epelle