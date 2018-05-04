Rivers Mini-Sports Festival Akuku-Toru Beats Okrika 8-7 In Handball

The handball coach of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State David Kelvin, has praised his players after they defeated Okirika LGA 8-7.

He made the commendation at the Alfred Diette Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt after his side defeated hard fighting Okrika team in the First Rivers State Sport Development Initiative games.

Kelvin explained that his boys played well that he was impressed over their performance.

“They played well but I expect more goals from them” Kelvin, said.

He stated that winning the first game in their group is a welcome development for them. He noted the players lacked understanding in the team, but said before next game they would play more like a team.

According to him his boys have been training and he expect them to do better than what their did yesterday adding that by the next game their would do well.

Kiadum Edookor