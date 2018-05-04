Rivers Journalists Hail NUJ’s Biometric Exercise

The Leadership of the

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has been commended for its biometric capturing initiative of journalists in the country.

Some journalists, who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt Tuesday, said that the exercise has so far shown that the present executive was interested in improvement of the union.

The Secretary of NUJ, The Tide Chapel, Mr Tonye Orabere, said that with this, journalism in the country has attained international height.

He noted that the biometric exercise which has exposed all grey areas in the profession, would at the end of the day, usher in a better ground of operation for members.

According to him, those who were captured can now brag of belonging to a formidable group without any doubt.

He also said that the exercise was a call for action for upcoming executive of the Rivers State Council of NUJ, because they would be expected to keep the ship afloat.

Another journalist, Mr Godwin Uchgbuo, who praised the national union over its efforts, called for more strict measures to ensure that quacks are completely eliminated.

He regretted that other professions like law, do not toy with the issue of quackery and stressed that NUJ must not play down on the issue hence forth.

In his view, a reporter with one of the local tab laids, Mr Innocent Amadi, appealed to the state council to make room for those that missed the exercise.

He explained that he was not captured due to some personal reasons, as he lauded the entire exercise.

The Tide gathered that the data collection exercise, would also help the union to get the exact number of journalists in the country.

Another benefit of the exercise as it was learnt was to streamline the issue of voting as only those with the current identity card would be allowed to vote.