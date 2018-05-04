Police Recruitment Of 6000 Begins Monday

The recruitment of 6000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables will commence on Monday, May 7th in the 36 State Police Command Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory.

Already invitations have been sent to the applicants who are expected to report at the screening venues on days indicated in their invitations.

A total of 133, 324 applicants are expected to be screened during the exercise. Kaduna State has the highest number of applicants with a total of 6,962 while Lagos has the least with a total of 1,013.

Katsina with a total of 6,676 has the second highest applicants followed by Benue and Niger with 6,474 and 6,409 respectively.

Bayelsa has the second least of 1,097 applicants followed by Anambra that has 1,117 and Ebonyi with 1,303.

The Police Service Commission has deployed its Staff to the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT with Dr. Mike Okiro, Chairman of the Commission as the National Coordinator.

Addressing the Staff yesterday in Abuja, Mr. Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, warned that the Commission will sanction any staff found to be compromising this national assignment.