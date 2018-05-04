ONELGA Set To Win Rivers Mini-Sports Fiesta

The team manager of Ogba// Egbema Ndoni Local Government area (ONELGA) at the on-going Rivers State Sports Development Initiative for U-17 games Fineborn O. Friday has expressed confidence that his LGA will emerge overall winner.

He stated that his athletes were prepared for the games in terms of training to achieve that feat.

Friday said this in an exlusive interview with Tidesports yesterday at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow road, Port Harcourt, saying that the spirit of his athletes are also very high.

“We came here to win this maiden eiditon of this competition, because we prepared for it in terms of training and otherwise. We registered six sports out of the ???? and we are optimistic that we will win”, Friday said.

The team manager frowned at the manner the screening process was carried out saying that the screening would have been better if non-staff of the sports council handled it.

Honestly, I am not comfortable the way and manner the screening was carried out. I observed that staff of sports council have interest in some particular athletes.

“In my opinion, I would have like non staff of the council handle it, to avoid bias and sentiment,” he stated. However, he commended the state government in its effort to develop sports from the grassroots.

According to him, if government continue to organize grassroots sports competitions in no distant time, the state would have abundant talents.

He used the forum to call on parents to encourage their children to be involved in sporting activities.

Tonye Orabere