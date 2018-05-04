Okowa Tasks Rich Delta Indigenes On Investment

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised wealthy sons and daughters of the state to bring home their investments to impact on the lives of the less privileged in their localities.

The governor gave the advice recently while performing the ground breaking-ceremony of Sports, Technology Arts and Research Sciences (STARS) University, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe, said, “this ground breaking event is a call to service.

‘’Let those who are blessed in our various communities in Nigeria come back home.

“Let us bring our investments back home to develop our communities so that those who cannot afford to travel around can have the benefits of such facilities back home.’’

The governor noted that ‘’this Sports University would be the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, when completed.

“Though we have School of Physical Education, Mosoga, this is a university for sports and will be first of its kind in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa.

“We wish to commend the founder, Prince Ned Nwoko, for this initiative and contributions to humanity.

He noted that the university had become important, given the position of sports as a unifying factor in the society and called on the people to support the project to ensure its success.

The Chairman of the occasion, Joseph Okubor, who also performed the cutting of the tape during the ground-breaking ceremony, in his address also urged everyone to support the project.

He lauded the founder for the initiative, adding that the university would greatly impact on the country, particularly the host community.

The founder, Nwoko, thanked all for coming and recalled how John Fashanu, Chioma Ajunwa among others had done the country proud in their various sport exploits.

He said that Fashunu and Ajunwa remained his friends because they were sources of inspiration to him.

“Many Nigerians are out there representing this country in various fields of sports, we have the raw talents, characters and we have children that we have to train.

He said the university would concentrate on sports and conventional courses, adding that students would be admitted into any discipline of their choice with sports as joint honours.

“This university is peculiar and it will open up various opportunities, it is called STARS (Sports, Technology Arts and Research Sciences) University.

Fashanu, in his remark, called for support for the university and expressed hope that its location would profit the youths in the community and the state at large.