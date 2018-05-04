New Nollywood Movie “The Ghost And The Tout” Hits Cinemas, May 11

Following the success of her last movie, Alakaha reloaded, Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu has achieved another feat by releasing the trailer of her highly anticipated movie, “The Ghost and The Tout”.
The star studded comedy film features Toyin Abraham alongside Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Dele Odule, Chinwetalu Agwu, Racheal Okonkwo Bayray McNwizu, Chiguri and Bob Risky among others.
The Ghost and The Tout follows the story of a young lady played by Toyin Abraham who grew up in a Ghetto and met with a ghost after an unfortunate incident that happened to her, soon her life is thrown into series of dramas that only her can see and understand.
Directed and co-directed by charles Uwagbai and Biodun Stephens, The Ghost and The Tout is said to hit cinemas nationwide come May 11th, 2018.
