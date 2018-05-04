LG Polls: RSIEC Enlists NSCDC’s Support On Security

As part of measures of ensuring a hitch free Local Government election in Rivers State, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has urged the authorities of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security operatives to provide adequate security for the electorate.

The state electoral umpire made the call during a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammmed Haruna in his office.

The RSIEC delegation which was led by the commissioner in charge of security, Josiah Etete, said the visit was to acquaint the NSCDC on the need for collaboration to ensure a peaceful local government election.

He pointed out that NSCDC has a critical role to play in the protection of lives of the people during the election, and urged them to be natural and be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Etete assured them of the readiness of RSIEC to conduct a credible local government elections in Rivers State, and called on the people to participate actively in the electoral process.

In his response, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Rivers State, Mohammed Haruna assured that the NSCDC will work in synergy with RSIEC to ensure a hitch-free poll.

“The NSCDC will do every thing possible within the ambit of its jurisdiction to ensure a credible election in the state.

“We will be neural in the discharge of our professional duties to ensure that the people are adequately protected during the elections”, he assured.

Taneh Beemene/Baribuma Deele