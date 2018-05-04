Cynthia Morgan In Financial Crisis?

This is not the best of news as regards Nigeria’s female dance- hall artiste, Cynthia Morgan. According to recent news trending on the social media, the ‘German Juice’ crooner is experiencing some financial woes at the moment.

It was reported that Cynthia Morgan has been hit with many troubles in recent times which might explain her absence from the music scene.

It was also disclosed that the singer has been served quit notice from her landlord due to unpaid rent and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also served her court papers for evading her tax.

“The court papers have been submitted to Cynthia Morgan’s apartment already and she has been served a court date. She owes N1.3 million. She was also served court papers for not paying up N3.584 million in tax and it was the real estate agent who got her the apartment that sued her on behalf of client”, the source said.

However, her representative when contacted denied the news saying he was not aware of any court papers and Cynthia Morgan wasn’t owing any rents. “I do not know anything like that and I would say it is a lie, I do not know any court papers, so I would say that it is a lie. To the best of my knowledge, I am not aware that she owes her landlord any money. I believe that if they claim that she smokes, entertains strange guests and leaves the gate open at odd hours, they should have proof. In my book, non of the statement is factual. I don’t know about these details and I would say that it is a lie?” he said.