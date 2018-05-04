Again Herdsmen Kill 15, Raze Four Villages In Adamawa …PDP Blames Killings On Buhari’s Aloofness …Says President’s Technical Stopover’ Violates Constitution

Fifteen persons have been killed and four communities completely burnt down after suspected herdsmen, last Wednesday, attacked Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attack came barely three days after Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked two mosques in Mubi, killing dozens and injuring many more.

The villages affected were Bang, Nyanga, Bonki and Nzomosu.

Chairman of Numan, Hon Arnold Jibla, who confirmed the attack to newsmen, yesterday, however, failed to provide fatality figures as according to him, the attack was still raging as at the time of this report.

However, locals said that no fewer than 15 persons have been killed in the late Wednesday night raid, just as they said property worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Police, SP Othman Abubakar confirmed the attack, saying 12 persons were confirmed killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the aloofness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on issues of security was responsible for the escalated killings in some parts of Nigeria.

It also described as extremely wicked and heartrending, the horrible killing of 60 worshippers in a blast at a mosque and nearby market in Mubi, Adamawa State by insurgents.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party also lamented as shocking and devastating, the gruesome murder of Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, Mr. Ebikimi Okoringa, by gunmen, last Monday.

The statement reads: “The PDP, and indeed, all Nigerians are deeply worried about the ceaseless killing of citizens, which has continued unabated.

“It is painful that while President Buhari and the APC Federal Government are busy misleading Nigerians and the world with false claims of having decimated insurgents, the same insurgents are having a field day pillaging our citizens in various parts of the country.

“We hold that if the incompetent APC administration had not continued to issue false security assurances, these compatriots would not have believed a lie and dropped their guards when they would have adopted more precautionary measures; only to be slaughtered as soft targets by insurgents.

“The PDP therefore charge our security agencies to insulate themselves from the APC propaganda and take urgent steps to tackle the security situation in the country. Nigerians look up to them now, more than ever before, to deploy their patriotism and professional skills to ensure the safety of lives in our country.

“Furthermore, the PDP is shocked by the murder of Okoringa, a patriotic and selfless Nigerian, who worked hard not only for the development of his state but Nigeria at large.

“We charge security forces in Bayelsa State to immediately spread out and apprehend his killers and bring them to book.

“The PDP stands and commiserates with the families of Okoringa, the victims of the blast in Adamawa state and the daily bloodletting in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau, Kogi and other states, which have become the order of the day under the APC administration.

“We urge Nigerians across board to continue to be alert and support one another irrespective of religious, ethnic and political leanings, especially at this trying time in the history of our nation,” the PDP added.

Also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has yesterday berated the US visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he left Nigeria to US for an unofficial visit to Donald Trump, US President, without following the constitutional procedure of consulting the National Assembly.

“President Buhari last Tuesday left the United States, where he had an embarrassing and fruitless outing and instead of returning to the country, detoured to the UK for another private visit without regard to full disclosure requirements of our constitution and laws. “Indeed, Nigerians are worried about the signal being sent out by this penchant for secret itinerary, particularly, given the poor reputation and governance transparency issues confronting our nation under the Buhari administration.

“The presidency must understand that president Buhari is not a private citizen and as long as his upkeep and itineary is sourced from our hard-earned resources, there must be full disclosure, as citizens deserve to know the purpose of the visit and the cost to our nation.“Instead, the President has continued to de-market our nation in the international arena.

“The PDP therefore urges president Buhari’s handlers to adequately prepare him before international outings as well as ensure full disclosure on all his visits outside the country, since he embodies the image and integrity of our nation, until May 29, 2019.”