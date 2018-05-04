Abia Signs Pact For Modular Refinery

Abia State Government has signed a joint venture agreement with two companies to establish a modular refinery and develop the hydrocarbon deposits in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

The state government entered into the agreement with AG Goldtrust Limited and Whitepage International Concept Limited at the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Umuahia.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Eme Okoro, said that the agreement would create an avenue for the development of the state.

Okoro described the signing of the agreement as a ‘business development’ that would enhance the exploration of the entire value chain of hydrocarbon resources in the state.

He said that the state government expected the activity to metamorphose into a process that would create jobs and give the people the opportunity to own oil blocs.

Okoro said that the people of Ukwa West Local Government Area would not be isolated from the venture in view of the fact that the refinery and hydrocarbon exploration would be done in the area.

“As we sign this agreement, we want to alert you that we are sticklers to performance that is linked and integrated to results.

“The signing of agreement is an activity which we expect will be galvanised into results and yield revenues either in human capacity development or empowering the people who own the area,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of AG Goldtrust Limited, Mr Freeman George-Amadim, gave the assurance that his company was committed to the project and had the capacity to deliver.

George-Amadim said that establishment of a modular refinery in Abia would spur industrial revolution in the state and lead to economic development.

In his remark, Managing Director of Whitepage International Company Limited Mr Yakubu Mohammed, said that hydrocarbon development in the state ought to be done with the active participation of the government and the people.

Mohammed said that his company would play the role of ensuring that hydrocarbon exploration and development in Abia would be executed to the benefit of Abia government and people.