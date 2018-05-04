3rd Anniversary: Wike To Commission School’s Science Equipment

The multi-million naira science equipment provided by the Rivers State Government to Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta in Port Harcourt would be commissioned during the forthcoming third anniversary celebration of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration.

As part of the preparation for the commissioning ceremony, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja has ordered the provision of a microscope and human skeleton in some laboratories in the school.

Gogo-Jaja, who visited the school early last Wednesday morning to ascertain the progress of work on the installation of the science equipment in the various laboratories, requested a comprehensive report on the needs of the school from the Principal, Mrs. Patience Bakel.

The commissioner also directed the contractor handling the school’s renovation project to see him in his office, yesterday, to clarify issues relating to the project.

According to him, the distribution of the science equipment which, he said, was imported, to public schools in the state was in line with the governor’s commitment to make them competitive worldwide.

Pointing out that similar gestures have been extended to Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema; Government Secondary School, Ogu; and Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, among others, Gogo-Jaja asserted that Rivers public schools were better equipped than private institutions in terms of infrastructure, science equipment and registered and qualified teachers.

He reiterated government’s warning to school principals against hiring of science equipment in public schools to private institutions, pointing out that one principal has been demoted as a result, and advised parents to return their children and wards to public schools where he said, the education standards were higher.