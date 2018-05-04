17 Teams For 2018 Bayelsa FA Cup

The Bayelsa State Government has said that no fewer than 17 clubs made up of 14 male and three female teams would be participating in the 2018 Bayelsa AITEO Federation Cup.

The Tidesports reports that AITEO, Oil Company operating in the country, including Bayelsa is the main sponsor of the football tournament.

The State Commissioner for Sports, Mr Perekiye Buruboyefe told sports writers in Yenagoa yesterday that the defending champions, George Turnah FC and finalists Bayelsa United were drawn bye in the men’s category.

On the fixtures, AITEO Nembe City would kick-off the tournament against Stars FC on Saturday.

Bayelsa United Feeders will tackle the 2017 Bayelsa State League champions, United FC of Okaka; Rich Destiny FC will lock horns with Amassoma United.

Harding FC will entertain coach Fekete’s Continental, while Oguan FC of Yenagoa will square up with Ijaw United of Yenagoa among others.

In the women’s category, Bayelsa Queens Feeder team will slug it out against Crystal, while Bayelsa Queens FC are on bye to face the winner of the Bayelsa Queens Feeders and Crystal in the final.

Buruboyefe said that a level playing field would be created for the best teams to be crowned champions of the tournament.

In the same vein, , Chairman of the State Football Association (FA), Mr Porbeni Ogun represented by the Vice-Chairman, Mr Laye Julius said the tournament was a welcome development.