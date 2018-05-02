Youth Leader Tasks RSG On Neighbourhood Safety

A Youth Leader in Opiro Community in Etche Local Government Area, Comrade Nwachukwu Jeremiah has appealed to the Rivers State Government to establish Neighbourhood watch in all the communities of the state.

Jeremiah, who made the appeal in a statement made available to our correspondent in Port Harcourt, said neighbourhood watch in every community would help curb crime, criminality and cultism because members of the outfit know the criminal elements in their communities very well.

According to him, the Police Station at Okehi and Umuebulu, all in Etche Local Government Area cannot protect someone that is being attacked at midnight in Egwi-Etche, but that such attack would be repelled by the members of neighbourhood watch outfit before the arrival of the police, adding that the signing into law of the bill setting up the outfit was timely and a step in the right direction.

He appealed to all peace-loving people of the state not to politicise the outfit as it was for the benefit of all citizens and to help the police reduce crime, criminality and other vices in the society, so that it would attract investors to the state as well as reduce unemployment rate drastically.

“With neighbourhood watch, one can sleep with two eyes closed in any community with God on their side and commended the governor for his wisdom and courage to set-up the outfit”, the youth leader stressed.

Comrade Jeremiah also used the forum to call on the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider Opiro-Egwi-Innihe road for construction to enable the people benefit from the developmental strides of the present administration.

Collins Barasimeye