Youth Barricade Agip Premises Over Neglect

Hundreds of youth from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State last Monday cordoned off the entrance of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company at Mgbuosimini, Rumueme, over alleged neglect.

As early as 7.00am, the youth, with placards calling for the sack of the managing director of the multinational oil firm, blocked the entrance of the firm as workers could not find their way into the premises.

The protest had dragged on till about 8am when assistant commissioner of police and other top security officials intervened to negotiate with the youth.

One of the youth and Secretary of Mgbuosimini Community Bureau, Temple Benson told newsmen that they have over the years been sidelined in employment despite hosting the company.

He said, “this is the first time we are protesting. Four years ago, we protested but they assured us but did nothing.”

Benson explained that the excuse being given by the company that the community does not have trained manpower or qualified persons was untrue.

“Over the years, Mgbuosimini and other host communities of Agip have had enough manpower and graduates in different fields that can work.

“For the past 16 years, no indigene from this area has been engaged by Agip, and we have made various appeals and protests without any response”, Benson said.

According to him, some few years back, management of the company had assured them that their request would be granted, as they shortlisted some youth, but never gave them jobs.

Asked whether Monday’s protest hard produced results, he disclosed that, “the negotiation is a welcome development because this time, the youths are involved.”

He added that the management had assured them that within one week of the negotiation they would come out with something tangible.

Attempts by The Tide to reach officials of the company’s public relations department proved abortive.