Union Urges FG, States’ Synergy On Farming

The National Agriculture Production Cooperative Union of Nigeria, South-South zone has called on state in the zone to synergise work to the federal government to boost food production in the zone.

The zonal Coordinator of the NAPCUN, Rev. Abraham Ijonye, made the call, Sunday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

According to him, states in the South-South zone of the country were lagging behind in terms of agricultural development in the country.

Ijonye, who attributed the loss of food and other products in some of the states in the zone to lack of polices and political will to invest in agricultural sector, said there would be limited productions of foods in the states of the zone, if the agriculture sector continues to be neglected by government.

The agricultural union leader noted that the state governments in the zone were not concerned about several agricultural activities of the federal government to improve food production in the country.

Ijonye also noted that the federal government had at several fora released agricultural equipment, seedlings, fertilizers and loans to farmers in various states in the country to boost food production. He regretted that no farmers in the states of the zone, especially Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa-Ibom States benefitted from the scheme.

He attributed the situation to lack of policies and political will to drive agriculture as a very important means to the development of opportunities which can reduce unemployment in the society.

The union chairman, who is also from Rivers State called on the state government to channel the loan scheme of N200 million earmarked for traders and entrepreneurs to agricultural sector, saying that the money would yield more dividends in reducing unemployment and boost food production in the state.

Enoch Epelle