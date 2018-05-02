‘Stop DISCOs From Importing Smart Meters’

An indigenous meter manufacturer, Mr Kola Balogun, has urged the federal government to stop electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) from importing smart meters into the country.

Balogun told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that local meter manufacturers have the capacity to meet consumers’ demand for metering.

Balogun, chairman, Mommas Engineering Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), urged DISCOs to embrace the Metering Assets Providers (MAPs) policy recently initiated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“We call on government to enact laws on patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods under the MAPs policy.

“Nigerian-based meter manufacturing companies have increased their monthly capacity utilisation to over 350, 000,” he said.

Balogun said MEMMCOL alone had the capacity to produce 60,000 meters per month, while other companies could produce 20, 000 each per month.

He said the capacity of local meter manufacturers was being underutilised due to very low patronage from government and electricity boards.

“The basic function of an electricity board is the effective and constant distribution of electric power to the consumers, and not the distribution of estimated bills.

“Technically speaking, power transmission companies have enough electricity to supply to the consumers through the DISCOs, routed through power transformers.

“However, most current transformers in place cannot withstand the amount of power or energy required by the consumers,” Balogun said.

He noted that through increased capacity production to meet the local demand, meter manufacturers could employ millions of Nigerian youths and professionals.

Balogun called on the NERC to accredit and issue licences to more companies in order to flood the market with enough and quality smart meters.

“Investors here and abroad will begin to look into the power sector to stock it with much more funds than we presently have.

“We can migrate in progression to include the manufacturing of power transformers of higher standard and quality than what is obtainable abroad.

“If we start with meters now, we will get to transformers soon. Let the federal government throw the first shot, the local manufacturers have all hands on deck to deliver.

“Our management, professionals and team of engineers are poised to receive government delegations for a facility tour of manufacturing facilities at our ultra-modern factory,” he added.

Balogun said that MAPs policy would bridge the widening metering gap in the electricity supply industry.

He said the new regulation on metering would be a great relief for electricity consumers as it would enable them to get meters as quickly as possible.

“Let’s hope that the Discos will be willing to partner MAPs because metering is part of what they hold as their strength to run the DISCOs.

“Let’s hope that it will be easier for the Discos so that they can face the primary responsibility of providing electricity for the consumers.” Balogun said.