Speaker Tasks Christians On Prayer For Govt

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has called on the church to continue to pray for those in position of authority.

Rt Hon. Ibani who said this at the first session of the 23rd synod of the Diocese of Niger Delta hosted by the Andoni South Archdeaconry at St Barnabas Chuch, Ngo said those in position of Authority needed the prayers of Christians to succeed.

The Speaker also called on the church to imbibe the spirit of selflessness by reaching out to children of the poor, adding that the society will pay dearly if children of the poor were neglected.

He thanked the Diocese for acknowledging the good thing done by Governor Wike and pledged to convey their messages to him.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Niger Delta, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has called for the siting of a tertiary institution in the riverine areas of Rivers State.

Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Ralph Ebirien who said this at the first session of the 23rd Synod of the Diocese at Ngo, Andoni Local Government Area, said establishing a tertiary instiution in the riverine areas will open up the area for development as well as create employment opportunities for the people.

Rt Rev. Ebirien however, commended Governor Wike for upgrading infrastructure at the Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema as well as the on-going construction on the Ogoni /Andoni/Opobo Unity Road.

The cleric urged for the formation of farmers cooperatives to access loans while moribund industries be revised to create employment opportunities for the youths.

The Bishop also urged for prompt payment of pensioners, while traditional rulers should work hard to ensure that peace reigns in their domains.