Saraki, Others Back New Minimum Wage

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki congratulated Nigerian workers for their sacrifices, resilience and contributions in the nations building, noting that there can be no development in the country without them.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to newsmen, Saraki described Nigerian workers as the central bedrocks on which the building blocks of Nigeria’s national development was laid.

The statement reads: “Today, I salute all Nigerian workers for their sacrifice and resilience. All of you, across the nation, form the central bedrocks on which the building blocks of our national development are laid.

“Without your individual and collective contributions to our economic growth, there can be no development in Nigeria. Hence, we must always recognize and celebrate the crucial roles that our workers have played and continue to play in all that we have achieved as a nation.

“In this regard, on this Workers’ Day 2018 celebration, I want to urge all Nigerian workers to never relent in their efforts to grow our economy and build a stronger and safer Nigeria. On our part, the National Assembly will always support all efforts geared at improving the remuneration and general conditions of service of Nigerian workers,” Saraki added.

However, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the federal and state governments to urgently implement the new minimum wage as the present N18,000 was “grossly insufficient for any worker.’’

NANS’ Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen, in Enugu, yesterday.

Okereafor said that the leadership of NANS was joining millions of Nigerian workers in solidarity as they celebrate this year’s workers’ day.

According to him, NANS appreciates the positive impacts of Nigerian workers and their contributions to the nation building.